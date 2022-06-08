Wrongfully convicted Toledo activist to serve local youth after pardon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been exonerated after serving 13 years for a murder he didn’t commit.

In 1996, Willie Knighten was sentenced 15 years to life for murder. He was accused of killing Erving Turner on Fernwood in front of Dailey’s Variety Store during a drive-by. Turner died three months later.

It wasn’t until 2009 that a judge wrote to the Ohio Parole Board saying Knighten was wrongly convicted. Governor Ted Strickland granted him clemency. Nearly a year ago, the parole board voted 8-2 that Governor Mike DeWine should grant Knighten a full pardon. The governor pardoned Knighten last week.

In a recent interview, Turner’s mother said she worked with Knighten’s mother to get Knighten exonerated.

“I don’t hate him, but I’m not in love with him either ‘cause he hadn’t given me thanks in no time,” said Addie Turner, Erving Turner’s mother.

Turner’s family is still pushing for accountability and seeking justice for their loved one.

“Even if he says he didn’t do it, then he knows who did do it. So someone had, you know, needs to pay regardless,” said Likina Turner, Erving Turner’s sister.

Willie Knighten told 13abc he didn’t commit the crim and he wasn’t there.

“A real man lays it down when he’s wrong but if you’re not then you have to fight and fight with everything that’s in you and my fight was in my faith,” said Knighten.

Now that the state has made amends, Knighten, an anti-gang activist, said he can move forward and pursue his passion of working with youth.

“Prevention beats intervention but it’s sad that right now I’m getting them on the back end when they are already in the juvenile court system. It’s scary. That’s where I want to Key into,” Knighten said.

Next week Knighten will also get to speak to a youth summer football camp.

