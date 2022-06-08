Youth survey finds more than half of participants feel the Toledo community has failed young people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - How do you reach kids in Toledo and break the cycle of violence? That’s the question Tracee Perryman, Ph. D. is devoting her life to answer.

“There’s certainly a sense of hopelessness,” says Dr. Perryman, the C.E.O. and Co-Founder of Center of Hope Family Services. She works with children from Sylvania Area Family Services and the Robinson Community in Toledo on a daily basis.

A new youth survey conducted by the City of Toledo shows some responses that do not surprise Dr. Perryman. For example, of the 184 surveyed who were between the ages of 12 and 24, more than half said they feel the Toledo community has failed young people.

57% said they strongly believe violence is affecting their community. When asked if they feel young people are racially targeted by police, 73% said yes.

“I think another thing that I would take away from the survey is the importance of including caregivers, kin, and peers in the solution, because those are the individuals that our youth trusts,” adds Dr. Perryman, who says the answers that stick out most to her are about community providers.

When asked, “Who do you trust to go to if you need help?” and you could click more than one answer, 64% clicked parents, 47% clicked friends, but only 5% chose community providers/agency.

“Children don’t feel safe to seek out those resources, or they’re underutilizing those resources,” explains Dr. Perryman.

Now, she’s continuing her work to reach those young people in the community, but said the system itself may need to be redesigned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.