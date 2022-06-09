6/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

After more rain on top of some already-flooded counties this week, we have what feels like a rare day of drying out under plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will stay mostly dry as well, with a few isolated showers moving in after sunset. Rain chances will remain low (but non-zero) through the weekend, before temps rocket up to the mid-90s by next midweek.

