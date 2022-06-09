Birthday Club
6/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Dry today, few isolated showers late Friday; heat wave next week
Drying out with lots of sun today, before a few (isolated) showers return late Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After more rain on top of some already-flooded counties this week, we have what feels like a rare day of drying out under plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will stay mostly dry as well, with a few isolated showers moving in after sunset. Rain chances will remain low (but non-zero) through the weekend, before temps rocket up to the mid-90s by next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

