Court upholds Ind. teen killer’s life sentence for brother’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Indiana Supreme Court recently upheld the life without parole sentence issued to Andrew Conley after he brutally murdered his younger brother in 2009.

Conley was 17 when he murdered his brother, Connor, who was 10 at the time, in Nov. 2009.

Police said Conley strangled Conner to death in Rising Sun, then dumped his body in the woods of a nearby park. Conner was found with a plastic bag over his head. Andrew Conley allegedly told officers that he did it to satisfy a craving to kill.

“Conley placed a plastic bag over his brother’s head, used electrical tape to secure it, and drug him by his feet from the house. Once outside he struck his brother’s head against the ground several times to assure his brother was dead before placing him in the trunk of the car and then later disposing of his body in a nearby park. Conley equated his urge to kill to that of a starving person craving a hamburger. He told investigators he felt like the serial killer portrayed in the Showtime television series “Dexter,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said in a news release.

Conley entered a guilty plea to the murder, but sought to avoid a sentence of life without parole during a six-day sentencing hearing held in Sept. 2010.

Conley’s attorneys argued that his age, with his mental health status, should prevent the life without parole sentence.

According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Judge Humphrey disagreed, as did the Indiana Court of Appeals, and the Indiana Supreme Court during Conley’s direct appeals.

However, Deddens said Conley recently initiated a new set of appeals, claiming his lawyers did not properly represent him and that he should be re-sentenced.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned Conley’s life without parole sentence, and directed Judge Humphrey to re-sentence Conley.

According to Deddends, the Indiana Supreme Court rejected all of Conley’s arguments.

“I am pleased with the decision of the Supreme Court and grateful for the Court’s thorough and thoughtful opinion,” Deddens said. “The murder committed by Andrew Conley was one of the most brutal and callous acts ever committed in Ohio County. The evidence was clear and the sentence was just. With the life without parole sentence in place, the public need never fear what Mr. Conley might do if released from prison.”

