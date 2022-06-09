Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Frosty’s

We’re hitting an island tradition: Frosty Bar or Frosty’s.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Today I’m on the Miller Ferry headed to South Bass Island for a day at the bay.

We’re hitting an island tradition: Frosty Bar or Frosty’s.

Frosty’s has been open since 1949. They’re known for their pizza. Check out the chicken, brie, arugula, and sun-dried pizza, along with a traditional pepperoni.

“We use two different types of pepperoni,” said Chef Fred. We use traditional small pepperoni, and then we use a smaller, spicier pepperoni on top.”.

“We’re very fast, we’re proficient, but we have very high-quality standards here at Frosty’s,” said General Manager Casey Back.

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit Frosty Bar’s website: https://frostys.com/

