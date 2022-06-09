Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan candidate for governor of has been arrested by the FBI.

Bureau representatives confirmed with News 10 that Kelley was arrested and a search was executed at his home Thursday morning.

Kelley, 40, was among the Republican candidates looking to run in the 2022 August gubernatorial primary. He was seen at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, though he has said he didn’t go inside the building.

In a document to the magistrate, the FBI described the events they suspect Kelley of involvement in.

“Around 2:00 p.m., individuals in the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, including by breaking windows and by assaulting members of the U.S. Capitol Police, as others in the crowd encouraged and assisted those acts,” Bureau representatives wrote. “Shortly thereafter, at approximately 2:20 p.m. members of the United States House of Representatives and United States Senate, including the President of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, were instructed to—and did—evacuate the chambers.”

Bureau representatives said an anonymous tipster pointed them toward pictures of Kelley in the crowd.

“On January 16th, 2021, an anonymous tipster from Michigan submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) via tips.fbi.gov, which identified that Ryan Kelley was at the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021,” they wrote. “The tipster provided photos of who they believed was Ryan D. Kelley (KELLEY) at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The information provided by the tipster showed KELLEY at the U.S. Capitol wearing a black coat, a backwards black baseball cap with a rectangular U.S. flag emblem above the bill, and aviator sunglasses.”

The FBI said that Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges relating to that day, including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Knowingly Engage in any Act of Physical Violence Against Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds and Willfully injure or commit any Depredation Against any Property of the United States.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian

Latest News

Glovation Circus’ shows are packed with high-energy acrobatics, juggling, stilt walkers and more.
Glovation Circus to perform at Toledo Library branches
Two people were killed when a house exploded in Bluffton.
Deadly house explosion
June 9th Weather Forecast
June 9th Weather Forecast
6/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast