Glovation Circus to perform at Toledo Library branches

Glovation Circus’ shows are packed with high-energy acrobatics, juggling, stilt walkers and more.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-based Glovation Circus will be performing at multiple Toledo libraries throughout the month.

According to the Toledo Library, Glovation Circus’ shows are packed with high-energy acrobatics, juggling, stilt walkers and more. They have also performed shows all across the United States.

“The Glovation Circus performers are excited to bring dynamic entertainment to the Toledo Library for families to enjoy!” said Brittany Ball, Glovation Circus Owner. “Everyone will be in awe of our visual performances and jaw-dropping antics. As a Toledo-based group, we can’t wait to excite our local community.”

The Glovation Circus schedule is as follows:

