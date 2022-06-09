Birthday Club
June 9th Weather Forecast

Few Weekend Showers, Hot Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be nice today with lots of sunshine after some morning clouds. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few evening showers are possible on Friday with a high in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday, and a few storms are possible Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80 this weekend. Monday will be in the low 80s. A warm front will move north Monday night into early Tuesday morning. That could spark off a few storms early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the big story for the middle of next week will be the heat.

