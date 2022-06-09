Lenawee County’s Phoenix Project put on hold

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Lenawee County announced Thursday that its Phoenix Project has been put on hold.

The Phoenix Project is a proposed county facility, the Lenawee Community Complex, that would house local, recreational and business activities. The County says the collaborative development would drive significant economic activity in Lenawee County, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

According to County, the recommendation to put the project on hold was given at the Board of Commissioners meeting on June 7 after a presentation made it clear that the Phoenix Project could not move forward without state or federal funding.

“I am very disappointed to have to bring this news before the board,” stated Lenawee County Administrator Kimberly Murphy. “We have all been working very hard to do our due diligence during the early stages of this project and the numbers suggest this project could be a real catalyst for our community and economy. Mere weeks ago, we were on track to see state and federal investment of over $10-15 million into Lenawee County. Now that money will go to other communities.”

The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners did not appropriate the funding as part of their budgeted third quarter appropriation, according to the County. However, the Lenawee County Administration said to the Board of Commissions that the work on Project Phoenix was not work wasted.

“Our vision for the future of Lenawee County remains the same,” stated Murphy. “We want to create jobs, we want to make this a community attractive to young families, and we want to provide more programs and services for our residents. We’ve identified some gaps as part of these efforts, but we need revenue streams to fund these and facilities to house them.”

For more information on the Phoenix Project or to view the slides presented at the Board of Commissions meeting, click here.

