Local food bank helps community battle rising grocery prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inflation isn’t just affecting people at the pump, it’s also hurting grocery shoppers.

So a local church has been doing everything it can to make sure community members get the food they need.

Patrons of Epiphany Lutheran Church’s Feed Your Neighbor Food Pantry say they are just trying to stay afloat as grocery and gas prices soar.

“I’m a senior on a fixed income and it definitely affects me,” said Beverly Cumberland, a frequent patron of the pantry. “I still drive, so $5 a gallon? That’s bad. That’s why these pantries help so much.”

And Epiphany Church works hard to make sure people get good meals, even as they are serving at least a dozen more families than they were before the pandemic. On top of that, they’re dealing with a meat shortage from local food banks where they get their goods.

“They said it would be a couple of months, it’s just a meat shortage right now and meat is very expensive,” said Joyce Lavoy, the manager of the pantry. “One week we just went out and bought packages of hot dogs because we just didn’t have anything, and they were happy for that.”

Here’s how it works: you have to have a certain income to be able to shop at the pantry, and the amount of food you get depends on how many people are in your family. People can visit once a month, and that’s exactly what Beverly Cumberland does.

She considers herself a cook, and likes that at Feed Your Neighbor she can pick out exactly what she needs so that nothing goes to waste.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, it really is. Also, it’s not just me, sometimes it’ll be even my grandchildren if they come over and I fix dinner I can share with them so it’s generational for me,” says Cumberland.

And she doesn’t just share her food from the pantry with family: “Anything that I can’t use I give to my neighbors. I’m in a senior community so I put it out on the counter and share.”

Church volunteers say they are just happy to be to help some people in need.

“The best part I think is knowing we’re helping the community and able to feed these people that otherwise it’s difficult for them to feed their families,” said Lavoy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.