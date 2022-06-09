Long lines at big-box membership store gas pumps: Are the savings worth the wait?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you pay an annual membership fee to shop at warehouse stores, like Costco and Sam’s Club, you also get a discount on fuel at their gas stations.

According to experts at Gas Buddy, fuel prices at those kinds of stores are always lower. In fact, Costco gas averages 19.8 cents cheaper per gallon than all other non-member stations.

With so many people trying to jump on those savings right now, lines are longer than usual.

“I mean you almost think they are giving it away,” said Toledo resident and Costco member Roy Adams.

Adams, said the membership is worth the savings, but not necessarily the wait, so, it’s worth considering when to go.

“You come early in the morning when they first open or you come late at night when they are just about to close,” said Adams.

Another Toledo resident and Costco member, Akram Mahmoud, told 13abc that the wait is not worth it to him at all.

“I don’t want to wait an hour to save a dollar or two dollars,” said Mahmoud.

Although the lines looked long, some other Costco members that 13abc spoke with said they move faster than you would think.

