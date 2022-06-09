Birthday Club
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab

Surveillance video shows four occupants wearing ski masks appear to enter business
Surveillance video from the business next door shows four people wearing ski masks get out of a vehicle that repeatedly rammed into The Lunar Station.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The storefront of The Loonar Station at Cricket West is boarded up after security footage shows a car full of people rammed the building in an apparent smash and grab.

Through the window of the business next door, you can see headlights then hear the impact. It’s not just once. The driver of this vehicle backs up over the parking block, then pulls forward again, ramming the building a second time, then a third.

It happened at 3:42 AM Tuesday at the Cricket West plaza off Central Ave. near Secor. Video from Razelle, the tech store next door, shows four people wearing ski masks jump out of the vehicle and appear to run inside the business.

One of them goes to the trunk and takes out a suitcase, then runs to catch up with the others. Seconds later, they run back out, jump into the vehicle and pull away.

The front of The Loonar Station is now boarded up. Signs stapled to the plywood state: “As you can see, we are not currently open for business ... Thank You for visiting!!! We’ll see you when our door and Windows are back together. Anyone with information as to WHO forced us to re-do our store front, please contact Toledo Police.”

13abc reached out to The Loonar Station, its parent company, and Toledo Police for additional details. We’re still waiting to hear back.

