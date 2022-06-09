Birthday Club
Lucas County Canine Care and Control hosts dog adoption event

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - With more than 60 dogs and puppies in search of new homes The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption event on Saturday.

In partnership with Furniture Palace, the event will take place in the parking lot of the store located on 1436 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee from noon to 4 p.m.

The fee to adopt dogs older than six months is being reduced to $25 strictly for the off-site event. The fee includes having your new pet spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention, and parasite treatment.

The shelter requires the purchase of a license – which is $25 – and is viable through Jan. 31, 2023.

Beyond adoptable dogs, the event will have giveaways, a live broadcast from a local radio station, and both the Tamale Guy food truck and Glaze’ Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is always looking for donations of old towels, blankets, treats, and toys and anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is invited to visit the shelter and submit an application. Monetary donations can be made to Cutie’s Fund to help pay the costs for the medical needs of our dogs.

