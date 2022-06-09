Neighborhood Nuisance: Lifelong Dexter street homeowner wants eyesore next door torn down

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Marge Stefaniski has lived on Dexter Street her entire life, when her parents died she became the homeowner.

She said the neighbor uses to look superb, but in recent years it’s gone downhill, and she doesn’t know what else to do.

" It’s been over three years that we have been contacting the city back and forth calling engage Toledo,” said Stefanski. “We just keep watching to see if anything is going to be done.”

Stefanski said Engage Toledo has yet to have handled the situation.

" They were finishing and I go wait a minute what about the backyard? And he goes that’s totally different equipment, we’re not scheduled to do that. And so consequently, by not maintaining it. Those were just too tiny bushes out front, and now they are trees.”

A city of Toledo rep said like many other nuisances in the city this one is owned by an out-of-state LLC, called Community Pride Investments. They are working to track down the owner, and have referred the case to court.

