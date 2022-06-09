Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot on Pinewood Ave. on Wednesday night.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Pinewood Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim, identified as 38-year-old Antoine Williams, is being treated at an area hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Kenyatta Wilson was arrested in connection with the shooting. She is charged with felonious assault.

On Thursday, a judge set her bond at $50,000 at no percent. She was ordered to have no weapons and no contact with the victim. She’s scheduled to be back in court on June 16.

Kenyatta Wilson is accused of shooting Antoine Williams the night of June 8, 2022. (WTVG)

