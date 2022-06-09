Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot on Pinewood Ave. on Wednesday night.
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Pinewood Ave. around 9:30 p.m.
Officers said the victim, identified as 38-year-old Antoine Williams, is being treated at an area hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Kenyatta Wilson was arrested in connection with the shooting. She is charged with felonious assault.
On Thursday, a judge set her bond at $50,000 at no percent. She was ordered to have no weapons and no contact with the victim. She’s scheduled to be back in court on June 16.
