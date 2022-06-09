Birthday Club
Police investigate house explosion in Bluffton

According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigate a house explosion in Bluffton on Wednesday.

According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday evening.

While details regarding the explosion are unknown at this time, a neighbor told 13abc that he heard the explosion from his home.

In addition, the neighbor recollected hearing shouting from the basement of the home during the explosion. Officers have yet to release any details confirming if the home was occupied during the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

