Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday, according to the county sheriff.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching a door to the school and possibly attempting to gain access. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the man’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all of them are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion

Latest News

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Officer charged with murder in killing of Patrick Lyoya
A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.
NASA forms team to study UFOs
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Where has all the Sriracha gone?
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Putin compares self to monarch; foreign fighters face death
Rock the Park Austin was a family-friendly event where drag queens were invited to perform.
Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows