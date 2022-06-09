Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sauder Village offering discounted admission through Museums for All program

It’s a memorable place for families to have fun in the past as they enjoy engaging stories,...
It’s a memorable place for families to have fun in the past as they enjoy engaging stories, demonstrations and fun activities while exploring historical homes, barns, gardens and craft shops.(Sauder Village)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village is partnering with Museums for All to offer discounted admission for those receiving SNAP/EBT benefits.

According to Sauder Village, guests must show their SNAP/EBT card at the Admissions Desk to receive the discounted price of $3 for up to four people.

The discount is provided by Museums for All which is a nation-wide initiative that provides discounted admission to low-income families in an effort to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-visiting habits.

“Museums for All is part of Sauder Village’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This program helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.”

Sauder Village is Ohio’s largest living-history destination. It’s a memorable place for families to have fun in the past as they enjoy engaging stories, demonstrations and fun activities while exploring historical homes, barns, gardens and craft shops.

Sauder Village says the “Walk Through Time” is a unique opportunity to travel from 1803 through the 1920s. Families can stroll down the 1920s Main Street and check out what’s playing in the theatre, explore a grocery store, sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain and much more.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students aged 6-16 and children five and under get in for free. AAA and senior discounts are available as well.

To plan a trip to Sauder Village, you can call 800-590-9755 or visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion

Latest News

Ohio transgender athlete bill could require physical exam on children if gender is questioned
Ohio transgender athlete bill could require physical exam on children if gender is questioned
Marketplace: NWO Toledo MBAC
Marketplace: NWO Toledo MBAC
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Groups in Toledo are planning a series of Juneteenth events to recommit to the work of equity,...
Toledo Juneteenth events