Sauder Village offering discounted admission through Museums for All program

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village is partnering with Museums for All to offer discounted admission for those receiving SNAP/EBT benefits.

According to Sauder Village, guests must show their SNAP/EBT card at the Admissions Desk to receive the discounted price of $3 for up to four people.

The discount is provided by Museums for All which is a nation-wide initiative that provides discounted admission to low-income families in an effort to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-visiting habits.

“Museums for All is part of Sauder Village’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “This program helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.”

Sauder Village is Ohio’s largest living-history destination. It’s a memorable place for families to have fun in the past as they enjoy engaging stories, demonstrations and fun activities while exploring historical homes, barns, gardens and craft shops.

Sauder Village says the “Walk Through Time” is a unique opportunity to travel from 1803 through the 1920s. Families can stroll down the 1920s Main Street and check out what’s playing in the theatre, explore a grocery store, sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain and much more.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students aged 6-16 and children five and under get in for free. AAA and senior discounts are available as well.

To plan a trip to Sauder Village, you can call 800-590-9755 or visit their website.

