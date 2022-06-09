Birthday Club
Sylvania family donates half of Family Feud winnings to local organization

The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania family has donated half of their Family Feud winnings to a local organization.

The Kahan family won over $40,000 during their time on Family Feud. The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.

The Kahans said they made the decision to donate the money after a conversation with Family Feud host, Steve Harvey, during a commercial break.

“He was homeless for several years when he was in Cleveland,” said the Kahan family. “That connection with the host and knowing what great work Cherry Street does, we thought that it would be a wonderful thing to do, donate to those in need right now.”

