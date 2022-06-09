Toledo gets ready to celebrate Juneteenth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a push to make Juneteenth a full-fledged holiday in Toledo, more than just a day off.

“Lets come together, lets share all of our events together and lets give our community the opportunity to not only just attend one but perhaps be able to attend many events,” Dr. Willie Perryman, president of the Toledo branch of the NAACP, said. “We are gonna make every effort to make every event, its gonna be a busy weekend.”

The celebration will stretch over multiple events, from a June 17 concert at Promenade Park starting at 6:15 p.m., to the African American Legacy Project that ends at sundown on June 19.

“Its a two day explosion,” Robert Smith, director of the African American Legacy Project said. “I think well probably be the biggest Juneteenth event in town, we are going for two days.”

Event List

1. African American Legacy Project 1326 Collingwood Blvd @ Dorr Juneteenth Weekend Celebration June 18, 2022, 4:00 pm – Dust/ June 19, 2022, 1:00 pm – Dust

2. Community United Monroe St. & St. Claire (Lineup) Juneteenth Freedom Parade and Ceremony (Fatherhood) June 19, 2022, 1:00 pm

3. CSRN/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc Smith Park Juneteenth Community Health& Wellness Fair June 18, 2022, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

4. Frederick Douglass Community Association 1001 Indiana 43607 June 18, 2022, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

5. Promedica Promenade Park Common in Concert June 17, 2022, 6:15 pm.

6. Samo Entertainment Vibe Lounge - 710 S. Reynolds 43615 Juneteenth Dashiki Day June 19, 2022, 5:00 pm

7. Spyda Production/City Park League Premier Hall - 4480 Heatherdowns Father’s Day Juneteenth Black Business and Resource Expo June 19, 2022, 5:00 pm.

8. Toledo Lucas County Library/NAACP Toledo Branch 325 N. Michigan Job Fair 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Gallery Opening, Reception and Rooftop Party 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm

9. Toledo’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Walbridge Park June 19, 2022, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

10. Toledo Museum of Art 2445 Monroe St Concert: Raheem DeVaugh & Jane Eugene June 19, 2022, 6:00 pm.

