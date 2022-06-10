6/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

It should be a nice evening for any outdoor plans to kick off the weekend, save for very few spotty showers. Saturday’s round could be a bit more scattered, same as Sunday... then our attention shifts to next week’s sweltering heat. Highs in the 90s (and in Wednesday’s case, mid to upper-90s) will combine with dewpoints in the 70s, to make it feel like a triple-digit afternoon! Don’t forget to take plenty of water breaks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.