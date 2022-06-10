Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

6/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Few showers tonight/tomorrow; scorching heat next week
A few showers tonight... slightly more tomorrow... then a BIG warmup next week. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It should be a nice evening for any outdoor plans to kick off the weekend, save for very few spotty showers. Saturday’s round could be a bit more scattered, same as Sunday... then our attention shifts to next week’s sweltering heat. Highs in the 90s (and in Wednesday’s case, mid to upper-90s) will combine with dewpoints in the 70s, to make it feel like a triple-digit afternoon! Don’t forget to take plenty of water breaks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.
Sylvania family donates half of Family Feud winnings to local organization

Latest News

A few showers tonight... slightly more tomorrow... then a BIG warmup next week. Dan Smith has...
6/10: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Small Rain Chances, Then Very Hot
June 10th Weather Forecast
June 10th Weather Forecast
June 10th Weather Forecast
6/9/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/9/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast