6/10/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
A FEW SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND, VERY HOT & HUMID NEXT WEEK
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, partly cloudy overnight, lows in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of an isolated evening shower, highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers and storms, highs in the lower 80s. NEXT WEEK: Highs in the lower to mid 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.