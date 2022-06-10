Abandoned nuisance property sold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -An abandoned building owned by cathedral ministries INC. has been sold.

The City of Toledo deemed the property a nuisance and fined the church owners Cathedral Ministries INC. owned the run-down nuisance building for years.

The City of Toledo fined the ministry for failing to fix it up. The ministry sold the building for $95,000.00 on March 31. A board member declined to comment on the sale.

According to AREIS an online property website for Lucas County. The building was sold to Miking Visions 2 reality investments LLC.

13abc caught up with the owner Deniece Overton. She’s already fixing up the building.

“I’m in the process of bringing it up to code. Everything thing that they asked me to do I have done and I’m also continuing to do all though finishing it to this property,” said the new owner Deniece Overton.

Overton said she has not decided what she’s going to do with the building but she wants to help the community.

“Maybe in the next month or two I will speak to the community and have a couple of meetings to see what they would like to see me bring to the community,” said Overton.

Neighbors are excited about the redevelopment of the property.

The Irving Street Neighbors sent 13abc this statement

“We are very encouraged by the activity. Seeing contractors out and repairs being made after years of disrepair is a great thing for our neighborhood. The new owner is friendly and we’ve taken the opportunity to welcome her to the neighborhood. Neighbors text one another when something new is happening, seeing glass replace the plywood covering the windows has been good to watch. We are optimistic about the future of the property. We believe an active business there will help reduce crime - buildings that are occupied during the day with security lights at night can’t act as magnets for criminals who want to stay out of sight. For the first time in over fifteen years that is happening there. Our neighborhood continues to organize, with a tree nursery on the Collingwood Presbyterian Church property as well as a new block watch. We’re working to push crime out of our neighborhood, and the turnaround of 350 W Woodruff is a big step towards that.”

Overton looks forward to working with the local leaders and people in the neighborhood.

Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams said “I believe the new owner will be a true asset to the community. The new owner is fully embedded in the community and a business owner familiar with the needs of the area.”

