Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas officer

By Cody Lee, Dani Masten and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities say a driver died after a construction beam fell, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Nevada State Police told KVVU that a tractor-trailer driver carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on US 95 when it hit a metal beam as the vehicle was traveling under an overpass.

The metal beam then landed on a silver sedan that was following behind the tractor-trailer.

State police confirmed that the man driving that car was pronounced dead on scene, and sources confirmed with KVVU that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was the person killed.

The Las Vegas Police Protection Agency, which represents the department’s police officers, confirmed the death in a statement.

“Today is a very said and tragic day for the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In a tragic accident on the freeway, one of our own lost their life,” the agency said.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer driver is cooperative as police continue the investigation.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is working to replace the beam, which is part of a construction project. The height limit for going under the overpass where the collision occurred is 15 feet.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.
Sylvania family donates half of Family Feud winnings to local organization

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
If the permit is approved, it would replace the existing operating air permit, according to EPA.
Ohio EPA to hold virtual meeting to discuss landfill permit renewal
Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Woman sentenced in Banks stabbing death