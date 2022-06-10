Events in NW Ohio this weekend
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:
Whitehouse Cherry Festival
- Thursday, June 9 - Saturday, June 11
- Downtown Whitehouse, Ohio
- Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more.
Believe Center Carnival
- Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12
- The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales Drive
- Annual carnival with rides, games, entertainment and food.
Metamora Party in the Park
- Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12
- Metamora Community Park
- The 1st Annual Party in the Park includes concessions, live music from IceCreamMilitia, a free car and motorcycle cruise in and much more.
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block
- Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12
- Junction Neighborhood
- During Rock the Bock, volunteers will gather to complete projects like cleaning up parks, removing tires, brush trimming, planting flowers, and light exterior repair projects.
Toledo Rose Show
- Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12
- Toledo Botanical Gardens Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Drive
- The Toledo Botanical Gardens Rose Garden will be in full bloom with tours available on Saturday.
