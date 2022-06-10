Events in NW Ohio this weekend

Birthday Club
Multiple events are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:

Whitehouse Cherry Festival

  • Thursday, June 9 - Saturday, June 11
  • Downtown Whitehouse, Ohio
  • Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more.

Believe Center Carnival

  • Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12
  • The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales Drive
  • Annual carnival with rides, games, entertainment and food.

Metamora Party in the Park

  • Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12
  • Metamora Community Park
  • The 1st Annual Party in the Park includes concessions, live music from IceCreamMilitia, a free car and motorcycle cruise in and much more.

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block

  • Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12
  • Junction Neighborhood
  • During Rock the Bock, volunteers will gather to complete projects like cleaning up parks, removing tires, brush trimming, planting flowers, and light exterior repair projects.

Toledo Rose Show

  • Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12
  • Toledo Botanical Gardens Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Drive
  • The Toledo Botanical Gardens Rose Garden will be in full bloom with tours available on Saturday.

