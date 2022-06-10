Events in NW Ohio this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:

Whitehouse Cherry Festival

Thursday, June 9 - Saturday, June 11

Downtown Whitehouse, Ohio

Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more.

Believe Center Carnival

Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12

The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales Drive

Annual carnival with rides, games, entertainment and food.

Metamora Party in the Park

Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12

Metamora Community Park

The 1st Annual Party in the Park includes concessions, live music from IceCreamMilitia, a free car and motorcycle cruise in and much more.

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

Junction Neighborhood

During Rock the Bock , volunteers will gather to complete projects like cleaning up parks, removing tires, brush trimming, planting flowers, and light exterior repair projects.

Toledo Rose Show

Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12

Toledo Botanical Gardens Conference Center, 5403 Elmer Drive

The Toledo Botanical Gardens Rose Garden will be in full bloom with tours available on Saturday.

