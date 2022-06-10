Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion
Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

Latest News

Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting set for hearing
Imagine It! - Liquid Nitrogen Bottle Rocket - June 11th, 2022
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Murder charged filed in Patrick Lyoya shooting
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California