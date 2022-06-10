June 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today and Saturday with the chance for an evening shower each day with highs in the upper 70s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. A few storms are possible on Tuesday as a warm front moves north. Highs will range from the 70s near the lake to the middle 90s southwest of Toledo. Wednesday is expected to be sunny and very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index could near 105-degrees. Thursday will be hot with highs in the 90s and strong storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

