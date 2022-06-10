Local man walks his age in miles to celebrate his birthday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gary McBride used to be a runner. As he gets older, he’s not letting his age stop him from getting out in the great outdoors. In fact, he’s using it as a way to tally up the years.

“To me, it’s my life,” McBride said about walking.

He’s walking 83 miles for 83 years.

He says he’s doing it “just to celebrate my birthday and celebrate nature, and the Metroparks that I’ve loved the 60 years that I’ve lived here.”

His birthday is June 13th and he’s aiming to walk his miles in the 10 days leading up to it.

“If I’m blessed to live to 85, I think I’ll expand that to the first 12 days of June so that I have two extra days to get those miles in,” McBride said.

McBride said he’s loved being out in nature since he was young.

“I did a good deal of running. As I aged out of running, I started taking walks. I actually walked here a great deal with my wife and our children.”

You’ll find his favorite spot to walk at Wildwood Metropark. He says it’s the covered bridge.

“It’s gorgeous with the river,” he explains. “The forest, the animals, the birds. It’s just a perfect composite of nature.”

He shares his appreciation for nature with everyone along his path and he’s sharing some advice.

“For people of any age, I recommend that you do get out into your Metroparks or whatever portions of wilderness exist in your community,” McBride said.

Just like his age, his walking is about more than a number -- it’s his passion.

McBride says he’s slowed down but he’ll never stop entirely.

McBride’s birthday is Monday, June 13, and as of Friday morning, he’s walked 71 of his 83 miles in six Metroparks.

