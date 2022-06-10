Birthday Club
Local organizations team up to offer resources and activities for the Toledo community

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local agencies, churches, and organizations will debut 436 Toledo Blitz – a collaborative effort to provide resources to the community – on Saturday.

Attendees will have access to the food pantry, free clothing, kid’s activities, and free furniture.

The event is located at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission on 117 W. Woodruff Ave. will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is hosted by Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission and Greater Grace Christian Church.

In addition, various organizations and agencies including Zepf Center, SeaGate Food Bank, United Way, Toledo Police, Neighborhood Health Association, and several others will be present providing their respective services.

