Location changed for Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend has a new location.

Due to construction at Frederick Douglass Center, the event has been moved to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church located at 640 Indiana Ave. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to the City, this week, in addition to recyclables, they are also accepting:

Household hazardous waste

Oil based paints and stains

Medical equipment

Residential yard waste

The City of Toledo holds free recycling events almost every Saturday. Check out the schedule below for the locations of the upcoming recycling events.

June 18 Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

June 25 Start High School, 2010 Tremainsville Road 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

July 9 Keyser Elementary, 3900 Hill Ave. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

July 16 Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Drive 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

July 23 Manhattan Plaza, 533 East Manhattan Blvd. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

July 30 Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Aug. 6 DeVeaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave. 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Aug. 13 Woodward High School, 701 East Central Ave. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Aug. 20 Longfellow Elementary, 1955 West Laskey Road 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Aug. 27 Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sept. 10 Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Road 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 Burroughs Elementary, 2420 South Ave. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 Detwiler Park, 4001 North Summit St. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 Friendship Park, 2930 131 St. 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 Cedar Creek Church South Toledo Campus, 2150 South Byrne Road 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 Oakdale Elementary, 1620 East Broadway 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Some events, like this weekend, accept extra items in addition to recyclables. Check out the graphic below to see which items are acceptable and which event they will be accepted at.

