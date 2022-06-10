Man sentenced for fatally shooting UT football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge sentenced a man convicted of shooting and killing a University of Toledo football player on Friday.

Michael Mitchell Jr. was sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for killing Jahneil Douglas. He was sentenced to 6-9 years for the felonious assault charge and another 3 years in prison for the gun specification.

Mitchell was acquitted on a murder charge and another felonious assault charge.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Douglas outside of the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street after a fight in July 2020. He turned himself into police days after the shooting.

The attached video is from a previous report.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics) (WTVG)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of fatally shooting UT football player

Man accused of killing Start grad, UT football player released on bond

GoFundMe page set up to assist family of Jahneil Douglas

Mural created for slain UT football player

Arrest made in the death of UT player Jahneil Douglas

Scholarship fund set up in name of slain UT football player

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.