Man sentenced for fatally shooting UT football player
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge sentenced a man convicted of shooting and killing a University of Toledo football player on Friday.
Michael Mitchell Jr. was sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for killing Jahneil Douglas. He was sentenced to 6-9 years for the felonious assault charge and another 3 years in prison for the gun specification.
Mitchell was acquitted on a murder charge and another felonious assault charge.
Police said Mitchell fatally shot Douglas outside of the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street after a fight in July 2020. He turned himself into police days after the shooting.
