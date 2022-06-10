Birthday Club
Man sentenced for fatally shooting UT football player

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge sentenced a man convicted of shooting and killing a University of Toledo football player on Friday.

Michael Mitchell Jr. was sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for killing Jahneil Douglas. He was sentenced to 6-9 years for the felonious assault charge and another 3 years in prison for the gun specification.

Mitchell was acquitted on a murder charge and another felonious assault charge.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Douglas outside of the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street after a fight in July 2020. He turned himself into police days after the shooting.

The attached video is from a previous report.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics)(WTVG)

