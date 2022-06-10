Birthday Club
Metroparks Toledo seeking volunteers for 40,000-book giveaway

Metroparks says more than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no cost to families and educators this summer.(WNEM TV5)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Federation of Teachers and partners are seeking volunteers to help distribute 40,000 books.

This is part of the American Federation of Teachers’ Reading Opens the World campaign.

According to Metroparks, they are seeking volunteers to help with preparations for a Family Literacy & Book Fair on June 25. The book fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the future home of Glass City Enrichment Center located at 815 Front St.

Volunteers who are interested in sorting books during the week of June 20 or assisting at the event on June 25 can sign up by calling 419-407-9840.

Metroparks says more than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no cost to families and educators this summer. Metroparks says these books will be available in a variety of ways.

  • At the Family Literacy & Book Fair, families can choose up to 10 books per child while educators can select up to 40 books for their classrooms. School and community program staff must register in advance.
  • The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will distribute books through its Summer Reading program, Imagination Library outreach and other library activities.
  • Imagination Station will distribute books to Lucas County kids on Saturdays at the science center and through it’s Summer of STEM program.

Metroparks said other organizations helping to donate books include First Book, Mercy Health, Islamic Center of Northwest Ohio, HOPE Toledo, East Toledo Family Center, Connecting Kids to Meals and NAACP-Toledo Branch.

Additional information can be found online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

