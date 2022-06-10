Birthday Club
A Michigan man’s trial is continued after an unexpected delay

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Michigan man accused of shooting a trooper trial was delayed on Friday.

The defendant Robert Hathorn was complaining about a huge bump on his elbow. He told the judge, that he noticed it as he was heading to court.

The judge ordered the sheriff’s deputies to take the defendant to the emergency room. Hathorn is representing himself during the trial. He has been appointed a standby council to help him navigate legal questions.

The Michigan man is accused of shooting an Ohio State Trooper near Findlay last year. He is charged with six felony counts related to the incident involving Trooper Josef Brobst during a traffic stop on I-75.

Hathorn returned to the courtroom about two hours later. A doctor diagnosed him with bursitis a joint pain and told him to ice his elbow and take pain relievers. He fought to get his case continued. The trial will resume on Monday at 8:30 am.

