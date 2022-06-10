Birthday Club
More security footage shows another angle of smash & grab at The Loonar Station

Guardian Alarm across Central Ave. captured surveillance video of damage and theft at Cricket West
Another angle of the smash & grab at The Loonar Station was captured by Guardian Alarm, across...
Another angle of the smash & grab at The Loonar Station was captured by Guardian Alarm, across Central Ave.(Guardian Alarm)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From across the street, you can see a vehicle pull into the Cricket West plaza in the middle of the night. It happened at 3:41 AM Tuesday off Central Ave. near Secor Rd. A security camera at Guardian Alarm captured this angle of the crime.

The vehicle rams the front entrance of The Loonar Station a total of three times before breaking through. At least four people wearing ski masks get out, run into the business, and run back out. You can see one of the thieves grab a suitcase from the trunk before heading through the shattered glass to steal items from inside the smoke shop.

By Thursday, The Loonar Station was once again open. A door was cut into the temporary plywood that is boarding up the entrance. Managers are still taking inventory, but they estimate the loss of merchandise at about $7,000.

If you have any information, owners are asking you to contact Toledo Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

