Ohio EPA to hold virtual meeting to discuss landfill permit renewal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA is holding a virtual meeting to discuss and take comments about the proposed landfill air permit renewal.

The meeting will take place on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. It be followed by a hearing where the public can submit written comments on the record about the proposed permit renewal. EPA says those who want to participate must register in advance.

According to Ohio EPA, the permit, known as a Title V permit, allows Sunny Farms to continue to operate its landfill as long as the landfill complies with all of the requirements contained in the permit. The permit describes all applicable air pollution requirements that must be met by the facility and covers all of the operations at the landfill, including landfill operations, the railcar unloading building and unpaved roadways and parking areas.

Title V permits are required by the federal Clean Air Act. The act and its amendments regulate the type and quantity of materials that may be discharged to the air. The maximum allowable emission levels are designed to protect human health and the environment.

Ohio EPA says the new permit has been updated to include a requirement to install sulfur controls which will significantly decrease emissions from the landfill.

If the permit is approved, it would replace the existing operating air permit, according to EPA, but it would not allow Sunny Farms to expand.

Ohio EPA is accepting written comments on the proposed permit renewal through July 8, 2022. Written comments may be submitted at the virtual hearing or sent to:

Alyse Wineland

Division of Air Pollution Control

Ohio EPA Northwest District Office

347 North Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Written comments can also be emailed to Alyse.Wineland@epa.ohio.gov. To request a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, click here.

