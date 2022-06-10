Birthday Club
Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

By WEWS staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WEWS) – Take a trip back to 1972 this Sunday as Popeyes celebrates 50 years.

The fast-food chain is selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents – the same price it sold for when it opened.

The deal will last for a week starting June 12, the official anniversary, and comes with a $5 order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Copyright 2022 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

