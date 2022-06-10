Rep. Kaptur and GOP opponent Majewski get into Twitter spat over Jan. 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2022 campaign for Ohio’s 9th district truly began Thursday, when the candidates had their first clash on Twitter.

Fresh off the first Congressional hearing on the January 6 riots at the Capitol, northwest Ohio’s long-time Congresswoman, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, put out a tweet to her 3,364 followers alleging that her opponent, Republican J.R. Majewski, was a violent participant.

J.R. Majewski broke police barricades on January 6th. The men and women who defended democracy with their lives that day deserve so much more. — Marcy Kaptur (@Marcy_Kaptur) June 10, 2022

“J.R. Majewski broke police barricades on January 6th,” read Rep. Kaptur’s tweet. “The men and women who defended democracy with their lives that day deserve so much more.”

Nearly four hours after Kaptur’s opening salvo, Majewski responded with a coordination of tweets denying the accusation and threatening a libel lawsuit.

Slander and libel are illegal.



For those of you who want to call me an insurrectionist, be prepared to defend yourself in a court of law.



This is the last time I will say that I committed no crimes and was cleared by the FBI. I broke no police barriers.@McBrideLawNYC https://t.co/5mtplAMEU0 — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) June 10, 2022

“Slander and libel are illegal,” Majewski wrote. “For those of you who want to call me an insurrectionist, be prepared to defend yourself in a court of law. This is the last time I will say that I committed no crimes and was cleared by the FBI. I broke no police barriers.”

He tagged his lawyer in the tweet, who responded with a demand that Rep. Kaptur retract her statement or face legal action.

.@Marcy_Kaptur maliciously published false defamatory statements about @JRMajewski's actions on January 6th for the sole purpose of damaging my client's reputation and career.



.@Marcy_Kaptur, retract your statement and apologize at once, or deal with the consequences in court. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) June 10, 2022

Kaptur would not respond back to her opponent’s attorney, nor Majewski, who was tweeting about the comments until 2:12 a.m. early Friday morning. He would also share video from a debate during Kaptur’s 2010 campaign.

Kaptur has represented the region since 1983, and her last real challenge in a general election came in 2010, though she still won easily with 59% of the vote. In that race, photos of her Republican opponent Rich Iott dressed as a Nazi re-enactor were published by The Atlantic.

Iott denied any Nazi sympathies and accused Kaptur of being involved in the smear, but would only get 41% of the vote in November.

This what the evil Marxists will do when they know they are going to lose. The resort to desperation. Just like she did the last time she was going to lose. pic.twitter.com/Il2ybIAiKG — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) June 10, 2022

