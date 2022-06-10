They’re back... the 2022 Mayfly hatch is underway

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s that time of the year again when the water warms up and the Mayflies emerge in swarms so massive that it amazes and horrifies.

But why are they called Mayflies when they come out in June? The reason: different species around the world come out at different times.

“Some of those hatch in May, but the ones that are in Lake Erie usually don’t show up until sometime in June,” said Christine Mayer, a Professor of Ecology at the University of Toledo. “So, we would call them June bugs, but that name was already taken.”

Mayflies are notorious for their short lifespan in the sky, only about 2 or 3 days. But that’s not the full truth; they first live as tiny nymphs in Lake Erie for 2 years before rising to the surface like zombies. But unlike zombies and for the sake of humans ever being able to live in this area, it’s impossible for Mayflies to bite.

“It doesn’t even have functioning mouth parts. Because they don’t need to,” said Professor Mayer. “They’ve done all their eating and growing in that nymph stage.”

Armed with that knowledge, it’s still hard to not get the heebie jeebies when the Mayflies start to land on you in bulk. Not everyone seems to mind though.

“Mayflies don’t bother me too much,” said Kathleen Brown, who was visiting Maumee Bay State Park from Britton, Michigan. “They land on you, they fly away. They don’t bite you. I wouldn’t not come out here because of Mayflies. I’d still come anyway.”

If you’re heading to the lake and want to know if the mayflies will be rolling out the welcome mat, check the forecast to see if the wind is blowing towards the shore you’re visiting.

“They’re not strong flyers,” explained Professor Mayer. “They’re not like a bird that can go from here to there. The swarms are kind of moved around by the wind.”

The question on almost everyone’s mind after seeing that first Mayfly: how long until they go away?

“Sometimes there’s another emergence in July,” said Professor Mayer. “That definitely happens, or there’ll be little bits. But usually, the first big one is in June.”

If you want to discourage the Mayflies from landing on your property, turn off your lights at night so they’re not attracted to them. And don’t forget, they’re a great source of food for the fish and birds, and good sign that Lake Erie is healthy.

