TPD: Teenager shot, victim says he was jumped

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is recovering after he was shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police reports, it happened at a home in the 4100 block of Amsterdam around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to an area hospital after a 16-year-old came in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

TPD said the teenager was not very cooperative as part of the investigation. The victim told officers he was at his friends house when he was jumped by two known male suspects but did not name them. He said he was shot during the incident but didn’t know who did it.

Police said a witness told officers that the victim was the one who pulled out the firearm, so police said it’s unknown if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

