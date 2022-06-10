Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.
Sylvania family donates half of Family Feud winnings to local organization

Latest News

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex...
Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents
Metroparks says more than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be...
Metroparks Toledo seeking volunteers for 40,000-book giveaway
The Mayflies are back
They’re back... the 2022 Mayfly hatch is underway