Woman sentenced in Banks stabbing death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A woman was sentenced to 15 to life for the stabbing death of Anthony Banks on Friday.

According to court documents Anne Hair had two cases –one being murder and the arson.

Hair was sentenced to 15 to life for murder, six to nine years for felonious assault which will run concurrently with the murder, as well as 10 months for prohibition concerning companion animals which will run consecutively.

Hair was then charged with six to nine years for aggravated arson and 18 months for tampering with evidence which will run concurrently.

Both of her sentences will be served consecutive with one another.

Hair was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 22, 2020, in connection to the death of Banks, 60. She was arrested in Memphis, Tenn.

Banks was found inside his residence in the 1200 block of Norwood in the afternoon of Oct. 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.