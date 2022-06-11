6/11: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers arriving tonight with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid-60s. Getting warmer and more humid Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. A few t-storms possible, especially south of Toledo. Some storms may be locally strong. Mostly clear Sunday night, lows in the mid-60s. Partly sunny Monday and humid with highs in the mid-80s and severe storms possible later in the day into Monday night. The main threat will be damaging winds. Mostly sunny Tuesday and getting very hot and humid with highs in the low 90s but feeling like the mid-90s. Sunny, very hot, and sultry Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s but feeling like the low 100s. Sunny, very hot, and humid again Thursday with highs in the mid-90s, feeling close to 100. T-storms possible Thursday night into Friday AM, then getting less humid for next weekend.

