Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo (center). Police are also searching for Exzavior Jones (right), and another suspect in the crime.(Buckeye Police Department)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a baby taken by his biological mother and three other suspects, according to authorities.

Nine-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was last seen just after midnight in the area of Miller and Baseline Roads. Police say that’s where 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the mother, and three other people broke into the home.

Authorities said they attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father, threatened them with a gun and grabbed Raylon before driving off.

“At least one of them fired a weapon before taking off, but it is our understanding that no one has been injured,” said Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and arrested her. Planalp said she’s the mother of Angulo.

The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear, Arizona. However, Raylon and Angulo are still missing.

“We understand that there’s an ongoing custody dispute between the father and the mother,” Planalp said.

Police are also still searching for the two other suspects, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified woman.

“We’re still trying to identify the vehicle that these suspects may be driving at this time,” Planalp said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

