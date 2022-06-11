Columbus woman arrested for stealing identity of deceased infant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant.

Ava Misseldine, 49, a former Columbus woman, was charged by a criminal complaint with passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with an emergency.

According to court documents, Misseldine stole the identity of an infant who died in 1979 and is buried in a Columbus cemetery, the identity she used was Brie Bourgeois.

She allegedly used the false identity to get a passport, a student pilot license, a flight attendant job, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.

Misseldine allegedly applied for an Ohio ID and Social Security card using the stolen identity in 2003.

In 2007, she allegedly used the stolen identity to obtain a student pilot certificated and U.S. passport. The paperwork submitted claimed she needed the passport to travel internationally as a flight attendant for JetSelect. Here, she was employed under a false identity.

Through the next 13 years, Misseldine allegedly continued to obtain identity documents in both her real and false identities. The investigation launched in 2021 when she tried to renew the fraudulent passport.

Misseldine allegedly obtained about $1.5 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 using both identities. Her loan applications include various bakeries and catering companies like Sugar Inc. Cupcakes & Tea Salon in Dublin and Koko Tea Salon & Bakery in New Albany and at Easton. The loans included supporting forged documents.

She used the pandemic relief loan to purchase a Utah home, adjacent to Zion National Park for $647,500 and a Michigan home for $327,500.

When she relocated to Utah, she allegedly obtained driver’s licenses in both names.

If convicted, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum of two years and up to 30 years in prison. She will face her charges in the Southern District of Ohio in federal court.

