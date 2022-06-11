COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next week the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss pediatric doses of the vaccine to better protect the youngest amongst us. The new Moderna vaccine would be a two-dose shot for children six months to five years old, at a quarter of the strength of an adult dose. Pfizer’s would be a three dose shot for children six months to four years old, at one-tenth of the strength of an adult dose.

Dr. John McBride, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics, says he already preordered the vaccine for his patients.

”I would recommend getting whichever one you can get,” Dr. McBride said. “They are so close. They are so similarly designed. They use the immune system basically the same way.”

The shots, if approved, could be available as soon as June 21st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.