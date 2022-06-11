Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available soon

Next week the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss pediatric doses of the vaccine to...
Next week the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss pediatric doses of the vaccine to better protect the youngest amongst us.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Kristy Gerlett
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next week the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss pediatric doses of the vaccine to better protect the youngest amongst us. The new Moderna vaccine would be a two-dose shot for children six months to five years old, at a quarter of the strength of an adult dose. Pfizer’s would be a three dose shot for children six months to four years old, at one-tenth of the strength of an adult dose.

Dr. John McBride, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics, says he already preordered the vaccine for his patients.

”I would recommend getting whichever one you can get,” Dr. McBride said. “They are so close. They are so similarly designed. They use the immune system basically the same way.”

The shots, if approved, could be available as soon as June 21st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of...
Woman arrested in Pinewood shooting
According to first responders, a home in the 2200 block of State Route 103 exploded Wednesday...
Two people killed in Bluffton house explosion
Security cameras captured the apparent smash & grab as a vehicle rammed into The Loonar Station...
The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab
Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars...
Nearly 100 vehicles keyed in Perrysburg, Rossford
The family donated $20,000 of their winnings to Cherry Street Mission.
Sylvania family donates half of Family Feud winnings to local organization

Latest News

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest is underway and "on top"
Ohio permitless concealed carry law goes into effect Monday
Inflation forcing touch decisions
Inflation surge forces small businesses to make tough decisions
Junk pile remains after Toledo home catches fire twice
Junk pile remains after Toledo home catches fire twice