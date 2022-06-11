Birthday Club
FDCA looking for Juneteenth donations

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(KSLA)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join The Frederick Douglass Community Association to celebrate Juneteenth.

On June 18, The Douglass Community is set to host the celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

FDCA is seeking donations to reach their targeted goal of $15,000.

The association strives to create an epicenter of empowerment and hope to strengthen and enrich the community through education, skill, workforce enhancement, recreation and supportive services.

Juneteenth celebrates sharing the news of freedom. Fredrick Douglass’ life practices and practices as a legacy and inheritance that can be shared, taught and experienced today.

All families can benefit from the exposure to Frederick Douglass’ example.

FDCA’s most recent priorities rest in the free food commodities programs that has severed approximately 17,400 families during the holidays. Each month, 150 families participate in food commodities, but many recipients participate across multiple services.

They also serve 230 monthly participant families who access a variety of programs at the center.

Visit FDCA’s website to donate and show support.

