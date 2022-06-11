Junk pile remains after Toledo home catches fire twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After catching fire twice, a Toledo property continues to give its neighbors headaches.

Even though the home was demolished back in May the remnants and junk pile left behind are still sitting there.

Neighbors are sick of looking at it and now it’s become a dump site.

People who live out there tell 13abc they were glad when the home came down after the fire on May 12th. However, they’re surprised to see the pile still sitting.

Neighbors near Prescott and Horton remember back in May when the home went up in flames again.

“Flames were shooting out of the top,” said Ethel Taylor who lives near the junk pile.

The home also caught fire in April and it was boarded up. Two months and two fires later the pile of rubble left behind from the fires still sits there.

“I thought they’d come back the next day but nobody’s come back to finish it,” said Taylor.

City crews were quick to demolish it after the second fire but the clean-up has taken much longer and the issue is only getting worse.

It’s not all just fire debris. The pile continues to grow as someone dumped a mattress within the last couple of weeks.

“You just want the city to do something or whoever owns it to come and clean it up,” said Lindale Jones Sr. who lives near the junk pile.

That’s coming hopefully sooner rather than later. 13abc checked in with the city of Toledo about the cleanup progress.

We’re told an emergency order came in the day after the second fire to the Department of Public Service and a notice was sent to the homeowner.

After getting no answer and the utilities confirmed abandoned, the city said just on Thursday it received clearance for cleanup. We’re told it’s likely scheduled for pick-up or clean-up next week. Not soon enough for people living next to it.

“People come by and they figure ok people are going to clean it up. I’ll throw my trash here,” said Taylor.

“It’s kinda depressing because you think I’m trying to keep my yard together, my home together and yet you come out your front door and see this. This kinda defeats the purpose,” said Jones.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.