Road close after car catches on fire

A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, authorities responded to a call of a car on fire at the intersection of Summit and Perry Street.

As a result, a portion of Summit Street – northbound from Washington to Monroe Street – is closed until the vehicle is towed.

Authorities said the car burst into flames after stalling out. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

