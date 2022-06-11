Road close after car catches on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, authorities responded to a call of a car on fire at the intersection of Summit and Perry Street.

As a result, a portion of Summit Street – northbound from Washington to Monroe Street – is closed until the vehicle is towed.

Authorities said the car burst into flames after stalling out. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

