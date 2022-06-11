Search for missing blind dog goes viral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Allison Holloway started panicking last Saturday when she realized her blind dog named Blink was missing.

He ran away from her home in West Liberty, Ohio after she left for a dog agility competition in Springfield.

Holloway and her husband searched throughout the night Saturday and all day Sunday for Blink, who is five years old.

“My thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s blind. He’s got to be terrified, lying in the woods afraid to move” Holloway said.

She runs an animal rescue called Pawsavers and works a lot with special needs herding breeds. She’s worked with plenty of deaf and blind dogs before, but when she met Blink, she knew he was special.

He was discovered with his sister, who is also blind, under the porch of an abandoned home when they were puppies.

“Within 48 hours of having him, I knew that he was going to be mine and I wasn’t going to adopt him out to anyone,” Holloway said. “He was the most incredible little puppy. He was so smart and just so happy.”

She spends much of her time training dogs on agility courses and explaining to people how capable dogs are who have special needs.

Blink is no exception.

“He’s a pretty amazing boy,” Holloway said.

Blink is a natural on agility courses. With his above-average hearing, he can follow Holloway around a course with ease and enjoys jumping into the water to find a stick to bring back to shore.

When Holloway realized he was in nature’s obstacle course unsupervised, she feared for the worst.

“My fear was that he would be hit by a car before we could find him,” she said.

She took to Facebook Sunday night after an unsuccessful day on her search. Her posts spread quickly, including her live videos in the middle of the woods asking for people to help search with her. Support came in from as far away as Australia. People drove 50 miles to central Ohio to help her look for Blink.

By Tuesday, there were reported sightings of Blink, but he was still missing.

“I was getting more and more frantic and depressed,” Holloway said.

The search entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Severe storms pummeled central Ohio that evening with tornado warnings in the area where Holloway and her friend were looking for Blink.

They kept going.

Suddenly, a silhouette of a dog appeared on the horizon. That dog’s head poked up in the middle of a field. Holloway began walking toward the figure.

“When I got closer, I saw the white chest and I talked to him,” Holloway said. “He did his little head tilt, and that moment, that’s when I knew it was him. That’s when I knew everything would be okay.”

He bolted right toward her. Blink ducked under a fence in the field and ran right to her.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” she said.

Blink wondered about six miles away from home. He traveled in the same direction Allison went when she left Saturday.

To cap off an improbable journey, not long after the two reunited, Holloway looked up and saw a double rainbow painted across the sky.

“When I finally touched him, I grabbed his collar and it was just so amazing to actually have him in my arms,” Holloway said. “I will never forget that moment when I saw his little head pop up and I realized that it was him.”

