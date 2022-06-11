Turnpike reopens after overnight semi truck fire closes one lane in Maumee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is back open in both directions after a semi truck fire overnight closed one lane of traffic in Maumee.

According the the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the semi truck caught fire shortly after 11p.m. Friday near the Albon overpass in Maumee. The driver was able to get out of the semi truck and did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.

One lane of the turnpike was closed in that area while crews worked to cleanup the damage.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

